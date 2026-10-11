Attack blamed on Houthis at King Khalid Airport kills 12
World
A tragic attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, blamed on Yemen's Houthi rebels, left 12 people dead and more than 300 injured.
The incident quickly drew strong reactions worldwide: India, the US and Pakistan all expressed support for Saudi Arabia.
The US is even weighing a joint response against the Houthis following this assault.
Saudi-led coalition calls attack war crime
World leaders have condemned the attack as a violation of international law since it targeted civilians. The Saudi-led coalition called it a war crime.
Saudi civil aviation authorities suspended airport operations for now.
Meanwhile, Pakistan reaffirmed its defense commitment to Saudi Arabia and Turkiye through their joint agreement, saying they stand together to protect regional peace.