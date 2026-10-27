Attack on Binnari, Taraba kills 62, injures 52, displaces thousands
World
A tragic attack hit the Binnari community in Taraba state, northeastern Nigeria, on Friday.
Armed men killed at least 62 people and injured 52 others.
Thousands were displaced, and police say the number of casualties could go up as recovery continues.
Attackers reportedly used Benue River
The attackers reportedly used the Benue River to block people from escaping, forcing many to flee into the water.
This incident highlights ongoing safety issues in northern Nigeria, where communities face threats from bandits seeking ransom and from groups involved in illegal mining.
The region also deals with violence from extremist groups like Boko Haram, making daily life especially tough for locals.