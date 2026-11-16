Australia applies no further stay to visitor visas November 28
Heading to Australia soon?
Heads up, starting November 28, 2026, all major visitor visas will come with a "No Further Stay" rule.
That means if you're on a Visitor visa (subclass 600), Electronic Travel Authority (601), or eVisitor (651), you won't generally be able to apply for another substantive visa while you're in Australia, except for a protection visa or if a waiver is granted in compelling and compassionate circumstances.
Australia aims to curb visa hopping
Australia wants to stop "visa hopping" and keep visitor visas truly temporary.
The new rule will cover the relevant visitor visa streams from November 28, 2026, including those who used to be exempt.
You'll still get the same length of stay, but if you need an exception (think medical emergencies or natural disasters), the Department of Home Affairs will consider it.
This update is all about making sure people use visitor visas as intended.