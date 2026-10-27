Australia cyber security agency warns AI aids hackers targeting infrastructure
Australia's cyber security agency says AI is now a serious game-changer for hackers, with foreign governments using advanced tech to target networks and critical infrastructure.
A string of hacking incidents involving models from leading developers such as OpenAI and Anthropic has only added to global worries about how easily AI can be used for large-scale attacks.
Australian cybersecurity warnings rose 80%
Cybersecurity warnings in Australia shot up 80% in the 12 months to October 2026. State-backed hackers from countries like China, Russia, and North Korea targeted sensitive information.
Defense Minister Richard Marles says it's time for Australians to update their computers and harden their systems.
On the bright side, governments and tech companies are rushing to fix critical flaws in a programming language that runs a large share of the world's websites.