Australia enacts digital duty of care law for online platforms
Australia just rolled out the Digital Duty of Care law, making social media and internet platforms remove harmful posts fast, or risk fines as high as 5% of their global revenue.
The law kicks in within a year and is all about keeping users safer by holding tech companies responsible for what's on their sites.
Communications Minister Anika Wells says it's a big step toward safer online spaces.
Industry warns overcensoring and privacy risks
Tech companies agree that stopping harmful content matters, but they're uneasy about how broad the rules are, especially since anything from hate against women to glorifying crime is banned.
The industry group DIGI worries this could lead to over-censoring because no one wants to risk huge fines (up to 5% of their global turnover, or A$109 million ($72 million), whichever is greater).
Plus, when the law takes effect in a year, regulators can use anonymous "sock puppet" accounts to investigate, raising privacy concerns for users.