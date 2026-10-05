Australia limits family visas and onshore switching from October 2026

Australia is rolling out tougher student visa rules from October 2026, and it's going to affect international students, including Indian students.

If you're planning to study or extend your stay, heads up: only Ph.D. students, receiving an Australian or foreign government scholarship, or those from ASEAN or Pacific Island nations can bring family along now.

Plus, if you're already in Australia on most temporary visas, including working holiday, training, and temporary employer visas, you won't be able to switch over to a student visa while staying there.