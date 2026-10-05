Australia limits family visas and onshore switching from October 2026
Australia is rolling out tougher student visa rules from October 2026, and it's going to affect international students, including Indian students.
If you're planning to study or extend your stay, heads up: only Ph.D. students, receiving an Australian or foreign government scholarship, or those from ASEAN or Pacific Island nations can bring family along now.
Plus, if you're already in Australia on most temporary visas, including working holiday, training, and temporary employer visas, you won't be able to switch over to a student visa while staying there.
Non-school students must stay 12 months
Thinking about switching universities?
Non-school students will need to stick with their current institution for at least 12 months until June 30, 2027.
After that, changing providers means applying for a new visa: you can only move up or across in qualification level.
The government says these changes are aimed at strengthening the integrity of the student visa system while continuing to allow genuine international students to study in the country.