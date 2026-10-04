Australia probes Hamam al-Hammami's study claims after flydubai hijack attempt

Al-Hammami, 29, and originally from Oman, spent several years in Australia as a student but had his visa canceled after skipping classes. He did eventually graduate from the University of Technology Sydney with an aviation management degree.

Authorities think his radical views may be tied to time spent in Syria; he was even removed from flying duties at Oman Air over extremism concerns.

Now, both Australia and international agencies are digging into how someone like him ended up as a commercial pilot, and what can be done to prevent similar incidents going forward.