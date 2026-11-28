Australia raises onshore student visa fee by A$1,500 to A$4,000
Australia just made it pricier for international students to extend or change their student visas while in the country.
From November 28, 2026, the onshore application fee jumps by A$1,500, bringing the total to A$4,000.
The government says this move is meant to encourage more applications to be lodged from overseas instead.
Universities Australia criticizes student visa fee
The fee hike has sparked criticism from Universities Australia, with Chief Executive Luke Sheehy calling it, especially for students close to graduating in fields like nursing and medicine.
There are some exemptions, though: students from ASEAN member countries holding valid passports and eligible applicants from specified Pacific-region countries, plus those enrolled in English-language or nonaward courses won't have to pay the higher fee.
Despite these changes, international education still plays a huge role in Australia's economy and job market.