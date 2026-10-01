Australia, UK Japan and France urge keeping emergency supplies
World
Australia, the UK Japan, and France are now encouraging everyone to keep basic supplies like canned food and bottled water at home.
This is all about being ready for emergencies: think natural disasters or sudden global tensions.
In Australia, the Australian Red Cross is especially urging people to prepare for things like floods, bushfires, and cyclones.
Supply guidance varies by country
It depends on where you live.
The UK and France say three days' worth of supplies is enough, Sweden and Norway go for a week, Germany suggests 10 days, while the US recommends several days.
India hasn't set a specific time frame.
No matter where you are, having nonperishable food, water, and some emergency tools can make a big difference if things get tough.