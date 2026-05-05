Author Craig Silvey pleads guilty to possessing child abuse material

Subsequently, Silvey was hit with more charges, including allegations of producing child exploitation material between February and June 2022. However, these two additional charges have now been dropped. Today, he admitted to the remaining counts of possessing and distributing child exploitation material linked to offenses in January at Fremantle magistrates court.

Career impact

Silvey's works removed from reading lists

Silvey is best known for his 2009 coming-of-age novel Jasper Jones, which has been adapted into a feature film and stage productions. Other notable works include Rhubarb, Honeybee (which won the 2021 Australian Indie Book Award), and children's book Runt. After the initial charges were laid, publishers Allen & Unwin and Fremantle Press stopped promoting his books. Most of Silvey's titles have also been removed from reading lists across Australia.