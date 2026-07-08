Why Australian dock workers are seeking a 28-hour work week
What's the story
Australian dock workers are demanding a 28-hour work week without any reduction in pay. The demand comes as the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation is on the rise across the country's ports. The push for AI is being led by port logistics giant DP World, which has been accused by the Maritime Union of Australia (MUA) of putting workers' jobs "in the crosshairs."
Union's stance
MUA demands 'social dividend'
The MUA has demanded that if DP World wants to implement AI and automation, it should also pay the "social dividend." The union stressed that new technology shouldn't come at the cost of its members' jobs or livelihoods just to increase profits for a terminal operator. DP World is increasingly experimenting with AI tools to manage employees and work schedules in its operations, a study by the Centre for International Corporate Tax Accountability and Research revealed.
Job impact
Automation could threaten up to 1,000 jobs
The study also revealed that DP World's automation program could threaten up to 1,000 jobs or more than 60% of the dock and maintenance workforce. The company has also proposed using AI-assisted remote-control cranes and driverless vehicles in its operations. The MUA has called for a 28-hour work week, saying that technology "should be used to improve workers' lives, not destroy them."
Company profile
DP World is 1 of the world's largest port operators
DP World, a state-owned company controlled by Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is one of the world's largest port operators. The firm handles millions of shipping containers every year through its ports in Sydney, Melbourne, and other Australian cities. With operations in 84 countries and over 126,000 employees globally, DP World accounts for about a 10th of the world's container traffic.