Why Australian dock workers are seeking a 28-hour work week

Union's stance

MUA demands 'social dividend'

The MUA has demanded that if DP World wants to implement AI and automation, it should also pay the "social dividend." The union stressed that new technology shouldn't come at the cost of its members' jobs or livelihoods just to increase profits for a terminal operator. DP World is increasingly experimenting with AI tools to manage employees and work schedules in its operations, a study by the Centre for International Corporate Tax Accountability and Research revealed.