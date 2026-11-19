Australia's COP31 draft in Turkey omits fossil fuel phase-out
At the COP31 summit in Turkey, Australia put forward a new draft climate agreement, but it leaves out any mention of phasing out fossil fuels, just like last year's talks in Brazil.
Negotiations are still on, with countries racing to agree by Friday, though these deadlines often slip.
Panama threatens to block COP31 deal
The draft aims for electricity to make up 35% of global energy use by 2035 and pushes for tripling climate adaptation funding, a big ask from developing nations.
But richer countries aren't keen on paying more and want emerging economies to chip in too.
Meanwhile, Panama is threatening to block the deal unless its demands (like capping oil production) are met, making consensus tough as climate disasters and global tensions loom in the background.