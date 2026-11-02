Austria launches working holiday visa for Indian citizens aged 18-30
Thinking about living and working abroad? Austria just rolled out a Working Holiday visa for Indian citizens between 18 and 30.
The program is all about cultural exchange, so you can work, study, and soak up Austrian life for a while.
It's also available to young people from 11 other countries like Australia, Canada, and the US.
Contact Austrian embassy or consulate
If you're interested, start by contacting your nearest Austrian embassy or consulate.
You'll need to meet the age and nationality criteria, but final approval comes from Austrian authorities.
Before applying, double-check all requirements with the Austrian embassy or consulate so things go smoothly.
This is a great way to boost your language skills, gain work experience, and really get to know Austria beyond just being a tourist.