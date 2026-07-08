The advisory is in light of current tensions and military escalation in these regions

Airlines advised to avoid Iran, Iraq airspace till August 31

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:20 pm Jul 08, 202604:20 pm

What's the story

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has issued a warning for airlines to steer clear of the airspace over Iran and Iraq. The advisory is in light of the current tensions and possible military escalation in these regions. The recommendation is effective till August 31. Earlier, Lebanon was also part of a separate EASA bulletin, which expired today.