Airlines advised to avoid Iran, Iraq airspace till August 31
Jul 08, 2026 04:20 pm
What's the story
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has issued a warning for airlines to steer clear of the airspace over Iran and Iraq. The advisory is in light of the current tensions and possible military escalation in these regions. The recommendation is effective till August 31. Earlier, Lebanon was also part of a separate EASA bulletin, which expired today.
Broader caution
Advisory also extends to other Middle Eastern countries
The EASA's warning isn't just limited to Iran and Iraq. A previous bulletin also asked airlines to exercise caution in the airspace of Bahrain, Kuwait, Israel, Jordan, Qatar, Oman, UAE and Saudi Arabia. This wider advisory is also due to the ongoing tensions and potential military actions in these areas.