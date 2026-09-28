Baglung landslide sweeps government office into Daram River, 10+ dead
World
Heavy rains since September 24 triggered a landslide in Nepal's Baglung District, sweeping a government office into the Daram River, caught on video.
Sadly, at least 10 people have died in Baglung alone, with one person still missing.
The worst-hit spots were Tamankhola and Nisikhola rural municipalities.
Nepal rescue teams deployed, 21+ dead
Rescue teams, including security personnel supported by a Nepali army helicopter, have been deployed to affected areas.
At least 21 people have died between September 24 and 27.