Bahrain has activated emergency sirens

Bahrain activates emergency sirens as US-Iran exchange fresh strikes

By Chanshimla Varah 10:57 am Jul 08, 202610:57 am

What's the story

Bahrain has activated emergency sirens and advised its citizens and residents to move to safe locations as tensions in the region rise. The move comes after the United States launched strikes on over 80 military sites in Iran in response to the latter's attacks on three oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian military leaders had vowed a "crushing response" to the attack, saying they would not allow foreign interference in the management of Hormuz.