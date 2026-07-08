Bahrain activates emergency sirens as US-Iran exchange fresh strikes
What's the story
Bahrain has activated emergency sirens and advised its citizens and residents to move to safe locations as tensions in the region rise. The move comes after the United States launched strikes on over 80 military sites in Iran in response to the latter's attacks on three oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian military leaders had vowed a "crushing response" to the attack, saying they would not allow foreign interference in the management of Hormuz.
Targeted strikes
CENTCOM operation targeted Iran's maritime military infrastructure
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) later said it had targeted 85 US military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) had said these strikes were aimed at curbing Iran's capacity to attack commercial shipping in the area. It targeted Iran's maritime military infrastructure, including command-and-control networks, air defense systems, coastal radar sites, and anti-ship missile positions. Over 60 small boats of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were also targeted.
Aftermath
Explosions reported in Iranian port cities
After the US strikes, Iranian state media reported explosions in Bandar Abbas and Sirik port cities. Fires were also reported at the Sirik pier and Shahid Haqqani Port in Bandar Abbas. Iran's official news agency IRNA confirmed that there have been no civilian casualties from these attacks but several people were injured by shrapnel at the Sirik commercial pier.