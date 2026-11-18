Bahrain calls off hourlong safety alert after officials reassure public
Bahrain just called off a safety alert that had everyone on edge for about an hour.
Residents were told to move to the nearest safe location after Bahrain warned of a potential threat, but officials later reassured everyone there was no immediate danger.
Bahrain alert amid Fifth Fleet tensions
Bahrain is home to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, making it a key spot in the Gulf.
The alert came as Kuwait was also dealing with drone threats, all part of ongoing back-and-forth strikes between Iran and U.S.-aligned countries since late February.
Even with efforts from Oman and Qatar to calm things down, tensions in the region remain pretty intense.