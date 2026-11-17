Bahrain shoots down Iran's 3rd strike on US radar facility
Iran just launched its third attack on US military sites in Bahrain, but this time Bahrain's air defenses shot it down before any damage was done.
The strike targeted a radar facility and comes after a roughly two-month lull, showing Iran is taking a more aggressive stance as tensions with the US heat up, especially since the US sent in the USS Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group.
Iran retaliation, sanctions escalate Gulf tensions
These strikes are part of Iran's ongoing response to earlier US strikes on Iranian targets.
With heavy economic sanctions still squeezing Iran, both sides have been ramping up their military moves, making things even tenser around the Persian Gulf.
On top of that, the US accuses Iran of backing Hamas in its fight against Israel, which is adding extra strain to already rocky relations.