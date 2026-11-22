A major focus is boosting Nepal's electricity exports to India, which could bring in serious revenue.

They're also looking at new rail links between Raxaul and Kathmandu, plus a passenger train from Ayodhya to Janakpur Dham.

With India being Nepal's biggest trading partner, both leaders are keen to ramp up trade, tech cooperation, and even disaster response efforts.

The visit also includes virtual launches of several projects in Nepal, so it's all about building stronger ties for the future.