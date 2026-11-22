Balen Shah arrives in New Delhi to meet Narendra Modi
Nepal's Prime Minister Balen Shah just landed in New Delhi for his first visit to India since taking office in March 2026.
He's here to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and talk about ways India and Nepal can work more closely together, especially on big projects like energy and infrastructure.
India and Nepal target electricity exports
A major focus is boosting Nepal's electricity exports to India, which could bring in serious revenue.
They're also looking at new rail links between Raxaul and Kathmandu, plus a passenger train from Ayodhya to Janakpur Dham.
With India being Nepal's biggest trading partner, both leaders are keen to ramp up trade, tech cooperation, and even disaster response efforts.
The visit also includes virtual launches of several projects in Nepal, so it's all about building stronger ties for the future.