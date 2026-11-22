Balendra Shah to visit India with gifts for Modi, Murmu
Balendra "Balen" Shah is heading to India on November 22-23 for a big moment: he'll be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.
What's cool is that he's bringing special gifts for both leaders, aiming to celebrate and deepen the cultural ties between Nepal and India.
Shah chooses Rato Machhindranath Charumati idols
Shah picked a Rato Machhindranath idol for PM Modi (a figure deeply respected in Nepal) and a Charumati Vihar idol for President Murmu, which connects back to ancient links between the two countries.