Balendra Shah visits New Delhi seeking $2B, Modi announces $1.6B
Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah (yes, the former rapper) just visited New Delhi and asked India for $2 billion in financial aid to help his country recover.
During the trip, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a separate $1.6 billion support package for Nepal's economy and infrastructure, signaling stronger ties between the neighbors.
Balendra Shah prioritizes anti-corruption
Shah is steering Nepal through tough times after devastating floods in August.
Rising from Gen Z-led protests against corruption, he's made anti-corruption a top priority, with asset seizures and arrests shaking up old power structures.
Public trust is growing ($127 million has already been donated for disaster relief), and his team is also working to get Nepal off the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) gray list by tackling financial misconduct.