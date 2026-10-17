Bali's Gov I Wayan Koster orders remote work, schools online

About 500 people protested outside the governor's office, upset about how slow the response has been and how much it is messing with everyday routines.

Even though officials say a tanker with more than 22 million liters of fuel finally arrived, many are still worried.

This is not just Bali: Indonesia as a whole is struggling with fuel shortages this year, leading to new rules like limits on buying fuel and more remote work to help everyone cope.