Baloch Liberation Army claims Major Wajahat Waheed killed in Gwadar
World
The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed an IED blast on a Pakistani military convoy in Gwadar, Balochistan, on October 18.
The attack killed Maj. Wajahat Waheed, with the BLA claiming seven Pakistani military personnel, including Major Wajahat, were killed, with one vehicle completely destroyed near Shadi Kaur in Pasni.
Pakistan Army confirms Major Waheed killed
The Pakistan Army confirmed the loss of Maj. Waheed during operations against militants and said clearance operations would continue in the area to locate any remaining militants.
In a separate raid, four militants were killed and weapons seized.
Balochistan remains tense as groups like the BLA push for independence, making this region, home to China-Pakistan economic and infrastructure projects, a constant flashpoint.