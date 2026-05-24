Pakistan: Explosive-laden car rams train, 24 killed

A powerful explosion near a railway track in Quetta, Pakistan, has killed at least 24 people and injured 50 others. The blast targeted a train carrying army personnel and their families who were traveling from Quetta to Peshawar for the Eid holiday. The incident occurred when an explosive-laden car rammed into one of the train's carriages as it passed a signal at Chaman Pattak in Quetta.

Aftermath Train derailed, bogies caught fire due to impact The impact of the explosion derailed two bogies of the train, which caught fire and were seen emitting thick black smoke. Visuals from the scene showed a mangled carriage on its side with people climbing over to rescue those trapped inside. Cars parked near the explosion site were also damaged, with some completely burnt due to the blast's intensity.

Claim Baloch Liberation Army claims responsibility for attack The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack, calling it a suicide blast. In a statement, they said, "the fidayee (self-sacrificing) unit of the Majeed Brigade...of the Baloch Liberation Army...targeted a train transporting personnel of the occupying forces from Quetta Cantt in a highly organized fidayee attack. The Baloch Liberation Army accepts full responsibility for this operation." The group promised to release detailed information about casualties and damage inflicted on their enemies soon.

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