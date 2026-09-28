Bangkok drying after weekend floods, 700,000 affected and emergency declared
World
Bangkok is drying out after heavy weekend rains flooded the city and affected about 700,000 people.
While water levels are dropping, some neighborhoods and main roads are still underwater.
The flooding caused airport delays and forced city officials to declare an emergency in all 50 districts.
Nearly 7,000 displaced in eastern Bangkok
Eastern Bangkok was among the worst-hit areas, with knee-deep water in places.
Nearly 7,000 people had to leave their homes and move into shelters.
Residents have faced job losses, supply shortages, and even trouble caring for pets.
With more rain on the way, officials are prioritizing help for vulnerable residents, including older people and those with disabilities, by delivering supplies or evacuating them.