Bangkok floods after 2 days of rain, about 40 dead
World
Bangkok has been hit by massive floods after two days of nonstop rain, about half a year's worth in just 48 hours.
The city is now a disaster zone, with about 40 people dead and entire neighborhoods underwater.
Bangkok residents displaced amid grounded flights
Thousands have had to leave their homes for shelter, and a number of the deaths were from drowning or electrocution.
Flights are grounded, schools are closed, and people are using makeshift rafts to get around.
Experts say climate change and an outdated drainage system made things worse.
The Thai government has set up a war room to manage the crisis as more rain is on the way.