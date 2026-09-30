Bangkok hit hard as Thailand floods kill 23, damage $367 million

Thailand has been hit by severe floods since mid-September, with Bangkok taking the brunt: 320mm of rain fell in just three days.

Sadly, 23 people have died and 42 provinces are affected, causing $367 million in damage.

Bangkok's governor says some major roads might clear soon, but recovery for many areas will take longer.

The flooding is also a big blow to Thailand's tourism-driven economy as the country works to get back on its feet.