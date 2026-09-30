Bangkok hit hard as Thailand floods kill 23, damage $367 million
Thailand has been hit by severe floods since mid-September, with Bangkok taking the brunt: 320mm of rain fell in just three days.
Sadly, 23 people have died and 42 provinces are affected, causing $367 million in damage.
Bangkok's governor says some major roads might clear soon, but recovery for many areas will take longer.
The flooding is also a big blow to Thailand's tourism-driven economy as the country works to get back on its feet.
Suvarnabhumi disruptions prompt 4B baht relief
Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport faced major disruptions: Thai Airways had to cut flights by 30% due to staff shortages, and baggage issues left travelers frustrated.
The tourism minister even called out the airline for focusing more on outside contracts than on passengers stuck in the chaos.
To help out, the Thai government approved over 4 billion baht for urgent relief and a long-term drainage project costing 160 billion baht.