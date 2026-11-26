Bangkok Phra Khanong oil refinery blast injures 7, 4 critical
A major explosion hit the Phra Khanong oil refinery in Bangkok on Thursday, leaving seven people hurt, four of them in critical condition.
The blast triggered black smoke that could be seen across Bangkok's skyline, but emergency crews managed to contain it within 30 minutes.
Residents nearby were told to evacuate for safety.
Bangchak Corporation halts operations amid investigation
All injured are being treated at Erawan Emergency Medical Centre.
Bangchak Corporation, which runs the refinery, has paused operations while investigators look into what caused the blast.
Interestingly, this isn't the first time: the same site saw a similar incident back in 2012 (but no one was hurt then).
Meanwhile, Bangchak's second refinery is still running, and locals have been asked to steer clear while things get sorted out.