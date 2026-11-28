Bangladesh braces as Tarique Rahman to outline December BNP plans
Bangladesh is bracing for a busy December, with BNP and other parties planning big rallies.
The BNP will kick things off on December 1 in Dhaka, where Prime Minister and party chairman Tarique Rahman is set to outline its plans for the month.
With former prime minister Sheikh Hasina hinting at a comeback, security agencies have stepped up vigilance, particularly along the country's borders, to keep things peaceful.
National Citizen Party, Jamaat-e-Islami launch campaigns
It is not just the BNP making moves: other groups like the National Citizen Party have started long campaigns focused on national issues, including Bangladesh's ties with India.
Jamaat-e-Islami is also running its own 40-day program and wants talks with the prime minister.
As Victory Month approaches, expect these rallies to spotlight demands for government accountability and debates over Bangladesh's future direction.