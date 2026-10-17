Bangladesh confronts world's biggest measles outbreak: 202,000 cases, 1,147 deaths
World
Bangladesh is dealing with the world's biggest measles outbreak right now, 202,000 suspected cases and 1,147 deaths, mostly among young children.
The World Health Organization points to low vaccination rates, patchy data, and not enough outreach in rural areas as key reasons the disease has spread so fast.
Bangladesh targets 3.4 million children missing vaccinations
With regular vaccination efforts falling short, especially in places like Sylhet where families struggled to get vaccinations, Bangladesh has launched a new campaign to reach 3.4 million children who missed vaccinations.
The plan is not just about stopping this outbreak but also making sure future immunization programs are stronger and more reliable.