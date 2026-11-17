Bangladesh connects 1st nuclear plant Rooppur, adds 350MW to grid
Big news for Bangladesh: the country has connected its very first nuclear power plant, Rooppur, to the national grid.
This Russian-backed project is adding 350 megawatts of electricity right away, with a total capacity of 2,400 megawatts once fully up and running, enough to cover over 10% of the nation's electricity needs.
With this move, Bangladesh joins the list of just 33 countries using nuclear energy.
Rooppur testing, 10-month path to launch
Right now, Rooppur is in testing mode: the initial connection lasts about 8 to 10 hours to check if everything runs smoothly. There'll be more technical checks and another grid test soon after.
The full launch will take about 10 months as they make sure everything's safe and stable.
This new source comes at a crucial time too, since Bangladesh has been facing major fuel shortages due to conflicts in West Asia.