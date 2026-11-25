Bangladesh deploys 108 Border Guard platoons before Sheikh Hasina's return
Bangladesh is on high alert, with 108 Border Guard platoons deployed in seven districts ahead of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's expected return on December 16.
Over half of these units are stationed in Gopalganj, her political base, after recent attacks on banks, two police stations, and the residences of two BNP lawmakers sparked safety concerns.
Bangladesh government orders tighter border patrols
Tensions have been rising due to online calls for a lockdown program for November 29 and 30 through online platforms by the Awami League.
The government has ordered tighter patrols and surveillance in 30 border districts, aiming to prevent any violence or illegal activity.
Hasina's homecoming also lines up with Bangladesh's Liberation War victory celebrations, making this a particularly sensitive moment for authorities.