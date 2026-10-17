Bangladesh deploys security at 33,851 Durga Puja mandaps nationwide
World
Durga Puja has kicked off across Bangladesh, and this year, the government isn't taking any chances: SWAT teams, police, and bomb squads are keeping watch at 33,851 puja mandaps across Bangladesh this year, including 258 in Dhaka.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir have called for unity and harmony during the celebrations.
Government extends holiday, boosts puja funding
The government extended a three-day holiday and boosted funding for puja venues to make sure everyone can join in safely.
Durga Puja is a major event for Bangladesh's Hindu community, about 8% of the country's 170 million people.
Leaders are encouraging all communities to enjoy the festivities freely and respectfully.