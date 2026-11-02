Bangladesh garment protests leave nearly 1 million workers affected
World
Bangladesh's garment industry has been hit by major protests since October 31, as workers push for better pay to keep up with rising living costs.
The unrest has led to factory shutdowns, road blockades, and clashes in areas like Dhaka and Gazipur, affecting nearly 1 million people who rely on these jobs.
While some factories reopened on November 2, tensions are still high.
Government alleges Awami League, cross-border involvement
With prices going up and the economy slowing down, many workers are struggling to make ends meet.
The government says Sheikh Hasina's Awami League and several people from across the border are stirring things up.
All this highlights just how important (and fragile) Bangladesh's garment sector is for both its people and its economy right now.