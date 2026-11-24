Bangladesh garment workers demand 30,000 taka minimum wage near Dhaka
Garment workers in Bangladesh took to the streets near Dhaka on Tuesday, demanding a big bump in their minimum wage (from 12,500 taka to 30,000 taka) because everyday costs keep rising.
The protests turned tense, with road blockades and factory shutdowns, and police responded using tear gas and sound grenades.
Protests cause $428 million production losses
These protests have already caused $428 million in production losses across 317 factories, a huge hit for an industry that generates more than 80% of Bangladesh's export earnings and employs more than 4 million workers.
Fearing delays, international buyers have shifted $254 million worth of orders to other countries.
A government wage board is now reviewing pay proposals as the country tries to balance worker needs with keeping its key industry running.