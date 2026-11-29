Bangladesh records 100 bomb blasts and 92 vehicles torched
Bangladesh has faced a tough couple of weeks, with at least 100 crude bomb explosions and 92 vehicles set on fire between November 7 and 25.
The violence has left people on edge as incidents kept happening day after day.
Savar and Ashulia also saw busses torched.
Bangladesh authorities boost security, arrest 80
To try to bring things under control, authorities have boosted security, including more patrols, checkpoints have been set up, and 80 people arrested so far.
The Awami League, which faces a ban on activities, even called for a lockdown this Sunday and Monday to help restore calm.
The unrest has also had ripple effects beyond Bangladesh: Malaysia has postponed PM Anwar Ibrahim's scheduled visits to Bangladesh.