Bangladesh searches Sylhet area for Mumtaz Begum, deported Indian woman
Bangladesh is actively looking for Mumtaz Begum, a 43-year-old from Assam who disappeared after being deported on June 14.
Search teams, including local police and civil-society members, are focusing on Sylhet and nearby areas, but so far there is no sign of her.
An appeal with her photo and identification details was published in prominent Bengali newspapers on Sept 22 to help with the search.
Gauhati High Court overturns foreigner declaration
Mumtaz was originally declared a foreigner by an Indian tribunal, but the Gauhati High Court later overturned that decision because of mistakes in how the evidence was handled.
The court told India's Ministry of External Affairs to help find her and ordered the Assam government to pay her husband ₹2 lakh interim compensation for breaking procedure during her deportation.