Bangladesh urges India to extradite Sheikh Hasina under treaty
World
Bangladesh is pressing India to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, rather than just give her a passport.
Their Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir says she should be returned under the countries' existing treaty.
Sheikh Hasina faces conviction, plans return
Hasina has been in India since fleeing Bangladesh during student protests in 2024.
She is planning to head back this December, even though she faces arrest and a conviction from 2025 linked to protest-related charges.
Her lawyers have applied for travel documents, but the government is standing firm on wanting her extradited.
Despite everything, Hasina says she is ready to surrender herself when she returns.