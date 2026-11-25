Bangladesh urges India to start Ganga talks before December 12
With the current Ganga Water Treaty ending on December 12, Bangladesh is urging India to start talks for a new deal.
Their main ask? A guaranteed share of Ganga water during the dry season, something the old treaty did not cover.
India open to discussions, cites rules
India says it is open to discussions through official channels like the Joint Rivers Commission, but reminds everyone that international rules require fair water sharing even after the treaty expires.
Experts agree both countries need an updated agreement that balances changing river conditions and ensures sustainable water use for everyone.