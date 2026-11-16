Bangladesh's Shama Obaid Islam denies Indian conditions on Hasina extradition
Bangladesh has firmly denied rumors that India is setting special conditions for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's extradition.
State minister for foreign affairs Shama Obaid Islam made it clear there has been no official word from India about any extra demands, saying the process will simply follow the usual treaty between the two countries.
Bangladesh officials say ties transcend extradition
Islam emphasized that Bangladesh-India ties go way beyond this single issue, and both sides have bigger topics to handle together.
Independent MP Rumeen Farhana agreed, pointing out that focusing on just this story distracts from other important matters in their relationship.
Both leaders want to keep things on track through regular diplomatic channels.