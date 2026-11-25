Baykar has officially brought the first three Bayraktar Kizilelma uncrewed combat aircraft into service after completing acceptance testing, calling it the world's first operational fighter drone.

Unlike regular drones, this one is built for air-to-air combat and will work alongside Turkey's TF Kaan fighter jets.

Since its debut in 2021, the Kizilelma has completed about 600 test and training sorties and even shot down a jet-powered target with a Gokdogan missile last year.