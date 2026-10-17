Bedbugs found on Qantas Perth to Rome flight, return canceled
World
A long-haul Qantas flight from Perth to Rome turned into a nightmare when passengers found bedbugs on their clothes, shoes, and blankets during the 17-hour trip.
The airline ended up canceling the return flight and started sorting out new travel plans for everyone affected.
Qantas cleaned plane and rebooked flights
Passengers were understandably upset seeing bugs on their seats and belongings. Staff cleaned the cabin and travelers received antihistamines for itchy bites, but supplies eventually ran out.
After landing, Qantas did a deep clean of the plane, especially on a small number of economy seats, and offered hotels and rebooked flights within 48 hours for those stranded.
It was definitely a reminder of how important quick action is when things go wrong midair.