Bedbugs found on Qantas Perth to Rome flight, return canceled

Passengers were understandably upset seeing bugs on their seats and belongings. Staff cleaned the cabin and travelers received antihistamines for itchy bites, but supplies eventually ran out.

After landing, Qantas did a deep clean of the plane, especially on a small number of economy seats, and offered hotels and rebooked flights within 48 hours for those stranded.

It was definitely a reminder of how important quick action is when things go wrong midair.