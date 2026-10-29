Benjamin Netanyahu blames foreign backing after Israel's October 27 election
World
After losing his majority in Israel's October 27 elections, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Arab-Israeli parties, like the Joint List and Ra'am, were backed by foreign interests trying to sway the results.
These parties ended up playing a much bigger role in the new Knesset, shaking up the country's political scene.
Probe call dismissed, opposition accuses Netanyahu
Netanyahu called for an investigation into alleged vote-buying by Arab parties, but police and election officials quickly dismissed any wrongdoing.
Opposition leaders said Netanyahu was just trying to cast doubt on the results, with some accusing him of stoking division instead of accepting defeat.