Benjamin Netanyahu convenes security cabinet amid Iranian oil export threats
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is bringing together his security cabinet today as things heat up with Iran.
This follows threats from Iran to block oil exports if its own sales are stopped, and talk of possible military action by Israel and the US.
Israel ready to strike Iran alone
Israel's military says it is ready to act alone against Iran if it comes to that, with spokesperson Effie Defrin emphasizing it can strike "at any moment" despite ongoing threats from Tehran.
Meanwhile, an Iranian official warned that any regional country helping the US in the Gulf could face retaliation, especially around oil routes, so there is a lot riding on what happens next.