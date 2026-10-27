Benjamin Netanyahu denies Iran attack plans ahead of Israeli election
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing back against reports that he's planning military action against Iran, with Netanyahu's office calling the Channel 12 report "fake news."
The buzz started after a local TV channel claimed he clashed with the military chief of staff over an order that might have ramped up tensions with Iran, just as Israel's elections are around the corner.
Opposition accuses Netanyahu of risking stability
Defense Minister Israel Katz also shot down the reports, saying there were no plans to attack Iran before voting day and calling reports of political-military rifts baseless.
Meanwhile, opposition figures like ex-military chief Gadi Eisenkot accused Netanyahu of risking regional stability for political gain, and Avigdor Lieberman even called for an investigation into possible treason.
The political drama is heating up just as voters get ready to head to the polls.