Benjamin Netanyahu faces tough re-election after October 7 Hamas attack
World
Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, is facing a tough re-election after the October 7 Hamas attack shook public trust in his "security-first" image.
His main rival, former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, is gaining support from voters frustrated by how the government handled the crisis.
Netanyahu amid endorsements and legal troubles
Netanyahu is leaning on high-profile endorsements (like Donald Trump) and promising strong military action while firmly rejecting a Palestinian state.
But he's also dealing with serious legal trouble: an international arrest warrant over alleged Gaza war crimes and an ongoing corruption trial.
The election could decide not just his future but the direction of Israeli politics.