Benjamin Netanyahu urges Israelis to vote, warns left 'stealing' election
World
Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is urging his supporters to show up at the polls, warning that the left is trying to "steal the election."
In a video message, he called the situation an "emergency," pointing out higher turnout in Arab communities and asking Jewish voters to back Likud's symbol, Machal, for a strong right-wing government.
Netanyahu votes in Jerusalem, turnout 31.5%
Netanyahu voted with his wife, Sara, in Jerusalem, as voter turnout hit 31.5% by noon.
Meanwhile, rival candidate Gadi Eisenkot kept campaigning, encouraging people to be patient in line and promising that real change could be just around the corner if more voters get involved.