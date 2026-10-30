Benjamin Netanyahu urges probe into Arab-led parties' alleged foreign funding
World
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing for an urgent investigation into suspicions that Arab-led parties got money from foreign sources, calling the situation an "earthquake."
This comes after Central Elections Committee chief Justice Noam Sohlberg asked Shin Bet chief David Zini to look into possible outside influence on the elections.
Tel Aviv activists demand Arab coalition
Netanyahu's call follows tight election results: his bloc won 53 seats, Eisenkot's bloc got 48, and Arab-led parties are set to take 19.
The funding allegations could shake up how these results are viewed and add to the already tense political climate.
Meanwhile, left-wing activists in Tel Aviv are protesting, demanding a coalition with Arab parties, showing just how heated things are right now.