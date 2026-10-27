Benjamin Netanyahu urges supporters to vote amid rising Arab turnout

Netanyahu told Likud voters, "No beach, no barbecue, everyone goes out to vote Likud," highlighting just how crucial he thinks this election is for Israel's future.

Since Arab citizens make up about 21% of Israel's population, their higher turnout could change which parties form the next government.

Gadi Eisenkot has ruled out partnering with Arab parties, citing a lack of shared values, so all eyes will be on what happens once polls close and coalition talks begin.