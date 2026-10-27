Benjamin Netanyahu urges supporters to vote amid rising Arab turnout
With Israel's national elections underway, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is urging his supporters not to skip voting, warning that Arab voters are "racing to the ballots" and could shift the balance of power.
Arab turnout is expected to hit 63% this year, up from 53% in 2022, which could make a real difference in how parties stack up.
Gadi Eisenkot rules out Arab partnership
Netanyahu told Likud voters, "No beach, no barbecue, everyone goes out to vote Likud," highlighting just how crucial he thinks this election is for Israel's future.
Since Arab citizens make up about 21% of Israel's population, their higher turnout could change which parties form the next government.
Gadi Eisenkot has ruled out partnering with Arab parties, citing a lack of shared values, so all eyes will be on what happens once polls close and coalition talks begin.