'Offer made': Bhutan journalist rejects India's claims on E20 export 

Official denial

MoPNG calls reports of Bhutan rejecting E20 export proposal 'incorrect'

The MoPNG has called reports of Bhutan rejecting an E20 export proposal "incorrect." The ministry reiterated that no such offer was made by Indian OMCs and no formal proposal exists. It urged reliance on official information from the ministry and OMCs. "No such offer has been made by OMCs and there is no proposal for export of E20 petrol to Bhutan. Please rely only on official information from (the ministry) ..." it said.